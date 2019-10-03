A Lancaster city mother is faulting the School District of Lancaster for not putting enough safeguards on its buses after her child with special needs required hospital treatment following a bullying incident Thursday morning.
Stephanie Ramos, 35, says her son, Gabriel, who has autism, was assaulted on the bus en route to Fulton Elementary School, where Gabriel is a third-grade student. Another student, she said, threw a Gatorade bottle at Gabriel’s face, causing his nose to bleed, and continued to throw sneakers at him as Gabriel screamed and cried.
Stephanie said this isn’t the first time her son has been physically abused on the bus, and called on the district to better protect students.
“If there was an aide on the bus … these problems would stop,” Stephanie said.
The district in an email called the incident “unfortunate” and said while it “cannot comment specifically on the situation, we are working to ensure supports are in place to prevent this from happening in the future.”
Lancaster city police were called when the bus driver stopped to contain the situation.
Lancaster Lt. Bill Hickey said officers responded “but were not needed.”
“A child had an emotional response to an incident and the bus driver pulled over,” he said. “Staff from Fulton (Elementary School) responded and the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.”
Stephanie Ramos said Gabriel was treated at the hospital for about an hour, and then stayed home the rest of the day.
“I’ve been trying to keep him calm,” she said. “Right now, he doesn’t want to see anybody, talk to anybody.”
Gabriel moved from Carter and MacRae Elementary School in 2017 after he was repeatedly sent home for behavioral issues, Stephanie said.
By sharing her son’s story, Stephanie said she hopes other parents would speak up in support of their kids who are bullied or mistreated because of special needs.
"There's too many kids with disabilities that are being treated unfairly," she said. "... Somebody’s gotta be their voice."