A Lancaster woman who was charged earlier this month with the death of her two-month-old child had her charges moved to county court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Francheska Torres, 22, waived her preliminary hearing Thursday morning, the district attorney’s office said. Preliminary hearings are used to present evidence for a judge to decide whether or not there is enough evidence for the case to move to trail.

The baby boy died on July 18, five days after police responded to a call for an infant in cardiac arrest, according to LNP | LancasterOnline reporting. Police said Torres and the infant were the only people present.

The baby was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, where medical staff told police that the baby had suffered a severe brain injury resulting from an assault, police said.

An autopsy showed the cause of death was traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, according to the district attorney’s office.

Torres was arrested and charged August 14 and is currently in Lancaster County Prison. She was denied bail.