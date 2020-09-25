A Lancaster city mother charged with multiple felonies after her daughter sustained severe burns in 2019 will head to Lancaster County Court after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Shonnea M. Brown, 30, was charged last year with two counts each of felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child for the incident that happened in a Hazel Street apartment.

The infant girl had second- and third-degree burns on her left arm and hand on Oct. 25, 2019, which doctors determined were "non-accidental," the district attorney's office said. Brown had sole custody of the child at the time, the district attorney's office said.

A week after the child sustained the burns, a Children & Youth Services caseworker took the child to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center after Brown never did even though she was told to, the district attorney's office said. The district attorney's office also said Brown gave doctors and police three different versions of how the infant was burned.

Assistant district attorney Karen Mansfield showed District Judge Adam Witkonis evidence from the caseworker, and a Lancaster city police investigator testified during the hearing, according to the district attorney's office.

The investigator said the burns caused "significant pain" and could potentially cause lifelong hardship, according to the district attorney's office.

Brown is in Lancaster County Prison on $2 million bail, court dockets show.

She has a formal arraignment scheduled for Oct. 23.

