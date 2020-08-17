A Lancaster mother arrested last week admitted to police that she was responsible for the fatal injury her child sustained in July, according to charging documents.

While the criminal complaint didn't specify how the 2-month-old child was injured, medical professionals determined the child would likely have been “immediately incapacitated” from the injury.

Francheska Torres, 22, of Lancaster city, was charged Friday with homicide and endangering the welfare of children.

Lancaster City Police officers responded at 3:32 a.m. on July 13 to a call for an infant male in cardiac arrest at a residence on South Queen Street. When police arrived, only Torres, the infant and a 2-year-old child were present, police said.

Responding officers found the 2-month-old was not breathing and in cardiac arrest, according to police. The infant was transported to Hershey Medical Center for further treatment.

Medical staff at Hershey Medical Center told police on July 14 that the infant suffered a severe brain injury as the result of an assault, and that the child would likely not survive, according to the criminal complaint.

In an interview with police on July 14, Torres told officers that "she was guilty" and that "she was responsible" for the child's injuries, according to police.

The child was pronounced dead on July 18, according to the criminal complaint.

An autopsy was performed by forensic pathologist Dr. Wayne Ross on July 21. On Aug. 14, Ross informed police that, "with a reasonable degree of medical certainty," the infant’s cause of death was a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, and the manner was ruled a homicide.

Medical staff at Hershey and Ross each found the injury "would have been immediately incapacitating," according to the criminal complaint.

Torres’ arrest came a month after the child sustained the injuries, but Lt. William Hickey said Monday that investigations like this one can take time.

“Our Investigators consulted with medical staff, the forensic pathologist, the District Attorney’s Office and conducted follow up investigations,” he said via email. “The charges were filed when it was appropriate to do so.”

Torres is being held at Lancaster County Prison after she was denied bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before magisterial district judge Adam J. Witkonis at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21

