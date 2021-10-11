Lancaster County’s largest private school is suspending in-person instruction at its Lancaster campus through Friday due to COVID-19 exposure, the school announced Monday.

Lancaster Mennonite – a private school with campuses in Lancaster, East Lampeter Township and Pequea Township – will shift its middle school and high school students at the Lancaster campus online beginning Tuesday.

Extracurriculuars will be canceled during this time and are scheduled to return Saturday.

The school said it will conduct deep cleaning and disinfecting while students are gone.

In-person classes will resume Monday, Oct. 18.

For more information, the school recommended families check their Schoology pages.