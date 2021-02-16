Lancaster County’s largest private school is selling all but one of its campuses as it attempts to pay down debt and reposition itself in the face of a steep enrollment decline stretching from at least 2006.

By the 2022-23 school year, Lancaster Mennonite intends to sell its Locust Grove and New Danville locations and operate solely at its Lancaster campus on Lincoln Highway East.

The move, announced Friday, comes as the school combats a 58% dip in enrollment — from around 1,600 to 670 students — since 2006 that also led to the school closing its Hershey campus and splitting from its Kraybill campus.

“It’s not new news that LM, along with many other schools, have experienced enrollment declines due to families having fewer children, economic challenges, increased school choice, changes in churches and conferences, and geopolitical impacts causing a reduction in international enrollment,” Lancaster Mennonite Superintendent Pam Tieszen said in an email.

Asked for international student data as well as the percentage of Mennonite students at the school, Tieszen and school spokeswoman Aubrey Kreider declined to comment. In 2019, the school’s international program was made up of mostly Chinese, Korean and Ethiopan students, and the Mennonite portion of its student body in 2019 was down to about 25%, according to newspaper records.

The coronavirus pandemic did not influence the school’s decision, according to information on the school’s website.

Lancaster Mennonite added the Locust Grove and New Danville campuses during a period of growth in the early 2000s. It consolidated with New Danville Mennonite School in 2001, and it merged with Locust Grove Mennonite School in 2003.

The closure announcements come two years after Lancaster Mennonite closed its Hershey campus, previously Hershey Christian School, and about a year after its Kraybill campus returned to an independently run school called Kraybill Mennonite School.

School officials declined to share for how much the two campuses will be sold. With the money brought in, the school plans to renovate the Lancaster campus; eliminate debt, currently at $2.8 million; and increase its endowment, now at $7.8 million.

The school also anticipates launching a campaign to help fund program expansions and facilities upgrades sometime “soon,” the website states.

“In addition to being able to fully utilize all of our classrooms now with the unification, we also have space to expand,” Tieszen said. “Lancaster Mennonite is a 90-acre property and owns numerous properties. We want to be clear that Lancaster Mennonite is fiscally healthy and strong, and we are putting this plan in place to remain healthy.”

Potential program ideas include indoor and outdoor spaces for STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — education and hands-on learning.

As part of the closures, the school expects a reduction in elementary and middle school teachers and staff. School officials could not provide an exact number yet.

Some shuffling is required to serve students in all grades at the Lancaster campus, which currently houses grades six through 12. Students in prekindergarten through fifth grade will be located in the Rutt Academic Center. Grades six through 12 will move to the newly renovated 1964 education building.

The cost savings will not result in a tuition decrease, the school’s website states. Tuition will likely follow the typical trend of a 3% to 5% annual increase. Tuition ranges from $3,891 a year for two-day prekindergarten to $10,467 a year for high school.