The superintendent of one Lancaster County’s largest private schools is returning to her old job.

Pam Tieszen, Lancaster Mennonite’s chief school administrator since 2017, will become the vice president for institutional advancement for Bethel College, north of Wichita, Kansas, in February. Tieszen served in that same role for two years prior to joining Lancaster Mennonite.

Lancaster Mennonite is in the process of naming an interim superintendent to replace Tieszen, a school spokesperson said.

When Tieszen began her stint at the private school, it had about 1,500 students across five campuses: Lancaster, Kraybill, Locust Grove, New Danville and Hershey. It now has about 700 students across the Lancaster, Locust Grove and New Danville campuses.

There are plans to merge all three campuses at the Lancaster location at the start of the 2022-23 school year and undergo renovations there. For the first time, all grades – prekindergaten through 12th – will be housed in Lancaster.

The school has parted ways with its Kraybill and Hershey campuses in recent years, and, this month, it sold the Locust Grove campus.

Under Tieszen, Lancaster Mennonite revamped its curriculum to embrace 21st century education trends such as project-based and STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art and math – learning, as well as makerspaces.

Tieszen received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota, and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Her 24-year career in education has included serving as an administrator, teacher and board member at Freeman Academy in South Dakota. She also taught at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

According to a press release from Bethel College, Tieszen has also done accounting and payroll for a gymnastics business and managed financial records for a 300-cow dairy farm operation.

The release states she is currently a member of the boards of Eastern Mennonite University; Harrisonburg, Virginia; Lezha Academic Center in Albania; and the Mennonite Schools Executive Council.