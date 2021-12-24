Lancaster Mennonite has sold its Locust Grove Mennonite School Campus for $6 million to restaurant supplier Clark Associates, which has its corporate headquarters next door.

This month’s sale of the 12.6-acre East Lampeter Township school property comes as the private school is consolidating to one campus following years of declining enrollment. In February, Lancaster Mennonite publicized plans to sell its Locust Grove and New Danville locations and use proceeds to eliminate debt and boost its endowment.

The roughly 250 students at the PreK-8 school at 2257 Old Philadelphia Pike will finish out the current school year, and then students will be moved to Lancaster Mennonite’s main campus at 2176 Lincoln Highway East, where work is underway to accommodate them, Lancaster Mennonite school spokesperson Aubrey Kreider said.

If enrollment stays the same, all the Locust Grove teachers will move to the new campus, Kreider said.

Gene Clark, CEO of Clark Associates, said his company bought Locust Grove after being approached by school officials. He said the new property would become part of an expanded corporate campus, although specific plans are still being developed.

“These are certainly not opportunities that come up very often, so the idea of securing a sizeable property that is connected to our existing campus was very exciting,” Clark said.

The Clark Associates’ property directly adjacent to Locust Grove’s campus is behind Keystone Wood Specialties, a cabinet components maker at 2225 Old Philadelphia Pike. Athletic fields at the back of the school abut a Clark Associates parking lot.

Clark Associates is a sprawling food-service enterprise with 5,000 employees in 17 states, including 1,200 in Lancaster County. It sells restaurant equipment and supplies at 11 Restaurant Stores and also from its e-commerce site, WebstaurantStore.com. It also has a food distribution business and offers restaurant design services, among other things.

“Our business is growing, and we’re committed to the Lancaster market. … this complete campus will serve our needs for the next several years and be an exciting and dynamic place for our employees to utilize,” he said.

An expansion of Clark Associates’ headquarters would likely require a zoning change since its current campus is in a light-industrial zone and the school has a medium-density residential zoning designation.

Locust Grove Mennonite School began in 1939 in a one-room schoolhouse at Greenfield Road and Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) that had previously been a public school. East Lampeter Township consolidated its elementary schools in 1938, and a group of Mennonites bought the schoolhouse for a new, religious school.

In 1964, Locust Grove moved 2 miles east along Route 340 to its current location, where it was expanded several times, most recently in 2001. The primary school had long operated as a feeder school for Lancaster Mennonite High School, and in 2003 it merged with LMH in what was then an expanding system that would grow to five campuses. The school’s system’s enrollment, which stood at 1,600 in 2006, has since dipped to around 700.

Besides Locust Grove, the New Danville campus in Pequea Township is the only other remaining satellite school. That 12.4-acre school property at 393 Long Lane is still listed for sale, with an asking price of $3.5 million.