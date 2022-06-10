Lancaster Mennonite School held its commencement June 4 in the Calvin and Janet High Fine Arts Center.

The graduates are: Giftii Aga, Maelyn Grace Aiken, Janessa Alvarado, Nardos Amare, Fatema Asfoor, Miranda K. Beidler, Tsion Sisay Bekele, Lidya Teshome Belamo, Arno Bernadin Jr., Elizabeth Calix-Alvarado, Corinn Camejo-Todd, Molly Ann Caplan, Joseph Michael Carreras, Yoseph Chong, Ella G. Coakley, Janaysia Costello, Collin H. Cox, Tiana Delgado, Sophia Denlinger, Robson Kenneth Dunwody, Lauren N. Eshleman, Syairra Figueroa, Hiedi Melina Gbotoe, Madeleine Elizabeth Gerz, Sophia G. Gingrich, Reece Girdharry, Aidan W. Grambau, Ethan S. Groff, Dawson Gruno, Noah Haas, Maya Yvonne Habacivch, Mihret Amy Haile, Rebecca Harmer, Shane H. Harmer, Dohnovan Anthony Henson, Declan Hersh, Valerie Ann Jacobs, Natnael Samson Kassa, Cassidy Kennett, Ryan Michael Kimbark, Lily E. Kratz and Elizabeth Kreider.

Also, Rebecca Rose Lane, Sarah Kathryn Lapp, Elijah M. Lazor, Nicholas C. Lees, Kate Lefever, Sophia Rose Lehman, Allison L. LePrell, Paul A. Linkens, Gabriela M. Lopez, Josiah Edward Martin, Christopher Ernest Mast, Jaedon A. Mast, Victor Giovanni Mattilio, Zachary Nell, Christian Ness, Benjamin E. Nolt, Quinton Nyamekye, Celeste Ortiz, Carter Scott Palmer, Seunga Ellie Park, Amaya Pierre-Louis, Brett Alan Reever, Cara Irene Reiff, Emily Rose Rhinevault, Micah Robinson, Drake Rohrer, Sara Katherine Romero Garces, Nicholas Steven Rothwein, Matthew John Sampsell, Zenolawit T. Seifu, Jialin Song, Sarah Hope Steckbeck, Daniel Stevens, William R. Stillman, Heidi Raeann Stoltzfus, Sean D. Swartley, Nicolas Thomas, Joshua D. Umble, Owen W. Walker, Ryan Walker, Madison Grace Watson, Lucas Wilson, Madison C. Wissler, Kiara Wright and Arsema Abebe Wurwur.

The following seniors received awards for their academic achievements.

LMS Alumni Association Awards: Lauren Eshleman, Mihret (Amy) Haile, Ryan Kimbark, Sarah Lapp, Amaya Pierre-Louis and Jialin (Adam) Song.

Global Citizenship Award: Giftii Aga.

International Student Leadership Award: Seunga Ellie Park.

Principal’s Leadership Award: Aidan Grambau.

Department Awards

Agriculture: Victor Mattilio.

Art: Elizabeth Kreider.

Business: Jaedon Mast.

English: Miranda Beidler.

Family Consumer Science: Josiah Martin.

Health & Physical Education: Declan Hersh.

Math: Yoseph Chong.

Music: Carter Palmer.

Science: Noah Hess.

Social Studies: Sophia Lehman.

World Language: Nicholas Lee.