Lancaster Mennonite’s New Danville campus hosted one last spring celebration Friday night leading up to the school’s permanent closure at the end of the school year.

Students and staff honored the history of the Pequea Township campus with a spring celebration. Events included a campus walk-through, barbecue, student performance of “Concert Through the Decades” and a miniauction.

In February 2021, Lancaster Mennonite announced plans to sell its New Danville and Lancaster Grove campuses by the end of the 2022-23 school year and operate solely from its main campus at 2176 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

The Lancaster Grove campus at 2257 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township was sold to restaurant supplier Clark Associates in December 2021 for $6 million. The New Danville campus at 393 Long Lane is listed for sale with an asking price of $3.4 million.

LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported that money from the sale of the two campuses would go toward renovating the main campus, eliminating $2.8 million in debt and increasing its $7.8 million endowment.