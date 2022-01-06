Elaine Moyer will take over as interim superintendent at Lancaster Mennonite on Jan. 18.

Pam Tieszen, who served as superintendent since 2017, is leaving to become vice president for institutional advancement for Bethel College, in North Newton Kansas, in February.

Moyer will work in person two to three days a week until a new superintendent is appointed, according to Lancaster Mennonite’s board of trustees. The board is organizing a search committee and plans to advertise the position by the end of January.

Moyer served 11 years as executive associate director at the Indiana-based Mennonite Education Agency and 20 years as the first female chief school administrator at Christopher Dock High School. She also has worked as an administrator and educator in elementary and college settings.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Bluffton University in Ohio, a master’s degree in physical education from Marshall University in West Virginia, and a doctorate in education from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Chief financial officer Lorri Hengst will step in as the interim administrative team lead, working collaboratively with Moyer to answer stakeholder questions.