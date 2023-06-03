As Superintendent Michael Badriaki opened Lancaster Mennonite High School’s 81st commencement, he took a moment to examine the values that are grounded in the school’s teachings.

“In this school, students know that they are loved,” Badriaki said. “(That) engages them to value themselves and value others.”

Gathered in the Calvin and Janet High Fine Arts Center on the school’s East Lampeter Township campus, Lancaster Mennonite’s Class of 2023 graduated on Saturday morning in a ceremony centered on loving one another and changing the world.

In a change from last year’s commencement, Lancaster Mennonite seniors were allowed to invite as many people as they desired.

The result was a packed building, full of family and friends who sat in rows of benches as the school’s yellow-and-white colors projected on the auditorium’s walls. The seniors sat onstage, facing the audience.

A total of 76 students had their names called, signifying the end of their journey at Lancaster Mennonite.

Seniors Maggie Will, Bella Zhang, Phuong Thy Le, Darren Lee, Yordanos Getachew and Laura Rosario shared the podium to recite the Class of 2023’s verse of the year, each doing so in a different language.

The verse was Colossians 3:12, 14: “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. … And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”

Michael Wilson, the Stated Clerk of The Presbytery of Donegal and Synod of the Trinity, delivered this year’s commencement address, titled “Changed to Change the World.”

“Give your life to something beyond yourself,” Wilson said. “You can go out into this world with courage and confidence.”

The school doesn’t name a valedictorian or salutatorian; the class officers were President Ella Brandt, Vice President Laura Rosario, Treasurer Matthew Goppold and Secretary Isaac Greenleaf.

Principal Kirk Benner presented the Class of 2023 after Wilson’s speech, telling the seniors to take time this summer to reflect on their years with Lancaster Mennonite.

“Thank you for investing in our school community, and for sharing your gifts, talents and leadership with our student body,” Benner told the graduates. “You are a precious, unique assortment of individuals.”

The ceremony concluded outdoors, where the graduates formed a giant circle to throw their caps simultaneously toward the sky, officially signaling a new phase in their lives.