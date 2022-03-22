New to genealogy sleuthing?

The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum will present a genealogy focused lecture for beginners during its monthly Lunch and Learn program on April 4.

Clayton Tongate, a professional genealogist and owner of CMS Research and Genealogy, will help participants suss out reliable and unreliable information found in public documents including death certificates and indexes, burial and transfer permits.

The program will help those just starting out learn the clues found in death records to putting the roots into your family tree.

“When you die you leave a paper trail,” Tongate said.

He added, “It’s a beginners look at death records.”

While once considered a retiree’s hobby, Tongate said since the pandemic the field has attracted younger genealogists.

A short question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

The presentation is a “pay-what-you-wish” donation. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.lancastermedicalheritagemuseum.org/events.

Proceeds benefit the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, a non-profit organization created in 1982 to preserve the county’s medical heritage and history through exhibits, education and research.