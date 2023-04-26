Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center has opened two additional cardiac catheterization labs.

Equipped with state-of-the-art imaging technology, the cardiac catheterization labs provide cardiology specialists the ability to perform a range of diagnostic tests and stent procedures to treat conditions like blockages or irregular heartbeat.

The new labs will expand on services at the center, which opened last October, and increase access to advanced heart care in the Lancaster region, according to an announcement from the medical center Tuesday.

Construction of the labs, located in the 15,000-square-foot space on the second floor of the Lancaster Medical Center, was completed in March. The center began accepting patients for care in the labs this month.

“We know that heart care is a significant need in Lancaster, and we are building that personalized, well-equipped care team right here,” Dr. Patrick Fitzsimmons, an interventional cardiologist at the center said in the news release Tuesday. “We are proud to bring the newest technology closer to our patients and offer a full continuum of heart care.”

Lancaster Medical Center, at 2160 State Road, includes full cardiology services and a hybrid operating room which combines an operating room with guided imaging services.

The center is part of the Penn State Health system, which employs more than 18,000 people and serves patients and communities across 29 counties in central Pennsylvania.