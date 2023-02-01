The shooting Thursday night near a Lancaster city McDonald’s did not result in the death of any victim. But with four people injured, the violence was serious enough to warrant the label “mass shooting” by the nonpartisan Gun Violence Archive, which has been tracking gun violence since 2013.

As it turns out though, there is no uniformly accepted definition in the United States of what constitutes a mass shooting.

The FBI has defined a “mass murder” as any killing in which three or more people die by any means, but it does not define a mass shooting.

The Pennsylvania State Police does not define a mass shooting.

The nonprofit organization Everytown For Gun Safety defines mass shooting as any shooting in which four or more people are shot and killed, excluding the shooter. It derived its definition from an earlier FBI definition of mass murder that had set the number of victims at four. (The FBI reduced the number to three in 2012.)

The Mass Shooting Tracker, an online crowd-sourced database, tracks incidents in which four or more people are shot and injured or killed and can include the shooter.

Mother Jones magazine, which created a database in 2012, defines mass shooting as a shooting in which at least three people are killed.

For the Gun Violence Archive, a mass shooting is any shooting in which at least four people are injured or killed, excluding the shooter. By this measure, the Oct. 17, 2021, shooting at Park City Center – in which a 16-year-old-boy was shot by a bystander after police said he shot and injured three people – does not count.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, now 17, was charged as an adult with two counts of attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault — all first-degree felonies — 52 counts of reckless endangerment and other charges. His trial has not been scheduled.

Past shootings

Going with a consensus of four victims, how many mass shootings have there been in Lancaster County?

An examination of the Gun Violence Archive and LNP | LancasterOnline archives turns up a handful of mass shootings over roughly the past 20 years, with the largest being the Nickel Mines Amish school shooting. On Oct. 2, 2006, a disturbed father, Charlie Roberts, entered the Bart Township school and shot 10 girls, killing five before killing himself.

More recently, on July 3, 2020, Mark Ivie Jr., 23, of Ephrata used an AR-15 rifle that his father handed to him and shot four men outside his family’s home. He was convicted in October 2021 of five counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and related charges. He was sentenced in December 2021 to 24 to 50 years in prison.

On May 20, 2019, Robert D. Dixon, 61, of Lancaster, fired a shotgun twice into a crowd of people, wounding four people with pellets, in the 400 block of South Christian Street. Dixon pleaded guilty to a weapons violation and four counts of reckless endangerment in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas and was sentenced in February 2021 to three years of probation.

On June 3, 2007: Mark Galloway, 54, of Philadelphia, shot his former girlfriend, her mother, daughter, 2-year-old grandson and a family friend in Lancaster city.

Galloway pleaded guilty to 10 felony charges, including four counts of attempted homicide and was sentenced in 2008 to 41½ to 100 years in prison.

On May 10, 2003, four people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Dillerville Road in Manheim Township. A review of archives could not determine if the shooting was solved or any charges filed.