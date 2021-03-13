Lancaster should have a permanent police chief hired around May or June, according to Mayor Danene Sorace.

Sorace on Friday discussed what steps the city has taken to find a permanent replacement for Jarrad Berkihiser, who retired in October, and what remains to be done.

John Bey, a 25-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police, has been serving as acting chief since Dec. 7. He has said he is interested in the permanent position.

So far, the city’s Community and Police Working Group has held two listening sessions, in January and February, where public input was on qualities the public wanted in a chief and priorities for the department.

The city also gathered input through surveys of the public and sworn officers in the department, Sorace said. About 30 to 40 officers responded and while Sorace said she was anticipating more public feedback through surveys, a lot of people participated in the listening sessions.

“Altogether, I think we have gotten a lot of very rich feedback,” she said.

The three attributes in a chief that emerged from the officer surveys were experience, honesty and support, while the attributes most cited by the community were honesty, community building and transparency, she said.

Sorace is using that feedback to create a job description.

“I’ve been trying to capture in the job description the combination of internal assets and qualifications that the department wants to see in terms of vision and leadership with the clear concern the community has around engagement. … Folks are looking for someone who is honest and transparent and experienced,” Sorace said.

The Rev. Roland Forbes, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a member of the city’s Community Police Working Group, said the listening sessions were educational.

His takeaway from them is that the community wants someone who can serve as a bridge between the community and the department.

He praised Sorace’s transparency and openness to stakeholder input.

“Oftentimes, the process is done in the dark. A chief is hired and then you get to know them. Here, they get to comment ahead of time,” he said. “It becomes an open process, a better process. I think we've made a progressive move.”

The city will hire a recruitment consultant to help identify candidates and a firm will be hired to conduct a background check. Sorace is finishing putting together an interview panel that will include residents, business owners, clergy, a McCaskey student, the NAACP, the district attorneys’ office, a police union representative and two city council members.

Berkihiser retired in October after 26 years with the department. Sorace said at the time that she came to doubt he shared her vision for the department’s direction following protests against police violence nationally and, locally, after the police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz in September.

In a related matter, Sorace told council on Tuesday that the city selected a company to review police department policies and make necessary recommendations to bring the department in line with law enforcement best practices.

The CNA Corporation, which submitted a bid for $81,022 in December, was one of six companies to respond to the city's request for proposals. CNA was deemed the lowest responsible bidder. Bids ranged from $35,000 to $99,450; CNA’s was the third-lowest bid.

The review will also help the department as it seeks accreditation from the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.

Pennsylvania has more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies, but only 127 are accredited, according to the association.

In Lancaster County, East Lampeter, Lititz, Manheim Township, and the Northern Lancaster County Regional departments are accredited, along with Franklin & Marshall College’s public safety department. The Pennsylvania State Police, which provides coverage to more than 20 of the county’s 60 municipalities, mostly in the county’s southern and eastern areas, is also accredited.

The city will use $43,168 from a 2020 federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant to help pay the cost.