The Lancaster Mayor’s Tree Lighting will take place tonight.

This year’s event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring the lighting of the tree, entertainment from Big Boy Brass and the arrival of Santa Claus, among other planned festivities, the city said in a news release about upcoming holiday season events.

The tree lighting itself will take place at 7 p.m.

The tree lighting, the city’s traditional kickoff to the holiday season, is typically held on Black Friday, which this year was Nov. 26. It was not clear why the city will be hosting the event a week later than usual.

“2021 has been a year of resilience and recovery,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “After everything we have been through as a community, it’s more important than ever to make sure our residents and visitors experience the charm of the holidays in Lancaster City.”

This year will also have Santa in the City from Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18 and an ongoing Season’s Reading series.

The Lancaster Parking Authority will offer free two-hour metered on-street parking in the Downtown Investment District between Dec. 17 and 28.

