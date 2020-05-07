On the same weekend Lancaster city began contact tracing for COVID-19, mayor Danene Sorace pointed to evidence of more residents ignoring social distancing and Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

As county officials gave updates on COVID-19's impact on Lancaster County Tuesday morning, Sorace highlighted that city police responded to a large number of noise complaints for house parties over the weekend. She also said she personally observed people ignoring the governor’s orders. "[Large gatherings] weren't just happening in the city of Lancaster, guaranteed," she said. It's difficult to track the exact number of calls for disobeying the governor's orders, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications operations manager Ann Weller.

When calls of large gatherings come through 911, they’re usually dispatched as noise complaints or disturbance calls, Weller said.

In the city, police received nearly double the amount of calls for those complaints compared to the first weekend in April, a few days after the governor’s stay-at-home order was issued for the county.

According to Lancaster city public information officer Lt. Bill Hickey, police responded to 50 noise complaints, 30 disturbance components and 10 fight complaints from May 1 to May 3.

That’s up from April 3 to April 5, when police responded to 23 noise complaints, 12 disturbance calls and 5 fight complaints, according to the bureau’s data.

Hickey added that in some of those cases, the complaints weren’t valid when police arrived. But it wasn't the same for some other departments in the county.

Population density is important when it comes to these calls, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police chief David Steffen said.

According to the 2010 Census, there’s just over 52,000 people in Lancaster city, equating to roughly 8,209 people per square-mile.

Steffen’s jurisdiction, which has around 42,000 people, reported zero calls for disturbances or noise complaints relating to large gatherings, he said. Northern Lancaster County Regional patrols Clay Township (287 people per square-mile), Penn Township (297 people per square-mile) and Warwick Township (899 people per square-mile). "We have simply been fortunate to have a good rate of compliance," Steffen said. "Or, a non-reporting by the public."

Here’s a look at other departments across the county:

Pennsylvania State Police (patrols 17 rural municipalities full-time and three county municipalities part-time)

Since March 23, Troop J, which covers Chester, Lancaster and York counties, has issued 17 warnings for people not complying with the governor’s orders to stay-at-home and closing all businesses that aren’t life-sustaining.

But there has been a decline in the past month, Troop J’s public information officer Trooper Kelly Osborne-Filson said.

In April, there were only four calls regarding large group gatherings.

One call was for a Mennonite wedding, another for an Amish gathering, one call for kids playing street hockey and one call for motorcycle ride congregation, Osborne-Filson said. All were given warnings.

Manheim Township Police (patrols Manheim and Lancaster townships)

“We have not received any complaints similar to (large gatherings or house parties),” Manheim Township public information officer Sgt. Michael Piacentino said.

Ephrata Borough Police (patrols Ephrata Borough and Ephrata, Adamstown and West Cocalico townships)

“We have not observed a major increase in these types of calls,” Ephrata police Lt. Thomas Shumaker said.

East Hempfield Township police