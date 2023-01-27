Mayor Danene Sorace introduced the idea of Lancaster city adopting a home rule charter Thursday during her State of the City address.

Held at Millersville University’s Ware Center, the mayor’s annual speech focused on what her administration has accomplished and what’s ahead.

Structural deficit was given as a main concern.

“Here’s a picture of what’s coming if we don’t substantially raise taxes or reduce services,” Sorace said, then presented a slide showing the city’s projected fund balance for 2026: an $8.7 million deficit, and a $19.8 million deficit in 2027. She said she hopes home rule can be a solution to avoid that.

The Pennsylvania Constitution allows counties and municipalities to adopt home rule charters, which transfer some powers to act in municipal affairs away from state law to a charter written by local officials and approved by voters. Essentially, home rule charters provide more local control.

Earned income tax

In Lancaster’s case, adopting a home rule charter would allow the city to lift the cap on its earned income tax, currently set at 0.6%, the maximum allowed by state law. Sorace describes the earned income tax as a more “progressive tax” because those who make more money pay more in tax, which is not necessarily the case with property taxes, which are pegged to home values.

“The total assessed value of real estate does not grow sufficiently to meet the needs of our city budget,” she said, adding: “What does grow? Earned income tax.” The city projects a 5% increase in earned income tax revenues next year.

The first step in moving toward a home rule charter is establishing a commission to study home rule to determine if it would be beneficial to the city. City Council will hold two public meetings in early February to introduce the idea of putting together a nine-member commission to study home rule.

“I’m really looking forward to having this conversation as a community. To begin something that I want to underscore is a study, a process to study whether or not this makes sense for us.”

Decided by voters

Whether to move forward with such an exploration of home rule would be decided by voters.

At the end of the second public meeting, City Council will vote on an ordinance to put a question on the May 16 primary ballot that would take this form: “Shall a government study commission of nine members be elected to study the existing form of government of the municipality, to consider the advisability of the adoption of a home rule charter; and if advisable, to draft and to recommend a home rule charter?”

If the ordinance passes, candidates for the commission will have three weeks to gather signatures to get their names on the primary ballot. In May, voters will be asked to select nine commissioners, regardless of whether they want the city to study home rule.

The two public meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in council chambers at City Hall, 120 N. Duke St. Public comment on home rule may also be submitted by email to comment@cityoflancasterpa. gov or by mail to the attention of Public Comment, City of Lancaster, 120 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17608.

Key priorities

Like last year’s speech, the mayor highlighted four key priorities, which the city will continue to focus on in 2023: strong neighborhoods, safe places, sustainable economy and sound government.

To talk about that, she invited Police Chief Richard Mendez; City Council member Jaime Arroyo; School District of Lancaster board President Robin Goodson; and the city’s director of neighborhood engagement, Milzy Carrasco to the stage for a Q& A session.

Mendez reported that the city needs over new 20 officers, and is looking for applications. With several retirements coming up, he encouraged people to spread the word.

Arroyo highlighted the city’s investments in affordable housing units using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Last year, the city allocated $10 million to affordable housing, and is currently in the process of allocating $5 million to community facilities.

“We received over 20 proposals, and are very excited to review them,” he said.

Goodson talked about meeting child care needs in the city, especially for single parents. To identify the needs, the school board is working with the city on a childcare gap study.

“The gaps are before and after school, and the summertime, when parents work.”

Carrasco introduced a new nonemergency service app. “Fix it Lancaster” is a platform where you can take a picture and tag an issue you’re experiencing in the city.

“It gives us the opportunity to track where the neighborhood needs are, our response rate, and improving customer service.”