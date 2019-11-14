A Lancaster Marriott employee lit a napkin on fire to set off sprinklers in a bathroom, causing $300,000 damage Tuesday, according to city police, who charged him with arson.

According to police, Philip Malin Key, 27, of Elizabethtown, set the small fire in a bathroom near The Exchange restaurant. Water from the sprinklers damaged multiple levels of the building, hotel staff told police.

Hotel surveillance video showed Key, a line cook, going into the bathroom just before the fire, police said.

Besides arson — a first-degree felony — Key is also charged with causing a catastrophe and criminal mischief by fire. He's being held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Online court documents do not list an attorney for Key.

