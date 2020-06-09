The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied a Lancaster man's request for a shorter prison sentence after he was convicted of providing fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who fatally overdosed in 2017.

Jose Morillo, 31, of Lancaster, requested a shorter sentence, claiming his 7-to-15-year prison term was "harsh and excessive," according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Pequea Township police charged Morillo with felony drug delivery resulting in death after he sold fentanyl-laced heroin to a Conestoga Township man March 9, 2017, the district attorney's office said.

Morillo pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright in 2019.

In addition to claiming his sentence was harsh, Morillo also said his lawyer was ineffective and that he did not plead voluntarily.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court rejected those claims, the district attorney's office said, and found that Morillo had said his plea was voluntary during his plea hearing.

In a nine-page opinion, the court also said Morillo's prison term of 7 to 12 years was standard.