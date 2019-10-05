A 20-year-old Lancaster man will stand trial for allegedly shooting another man to death at a birthday party in the city on Father’s Day earlier this year.

Shawn Nasim Connelly is accused of killing Anthony Marshall, 44, and injuring his 25-year-old son, Tyquane Christian, just after midnight June 16. District Judge Adam Witkonis on Friday ordered Connelly to stand trial charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

Connelly allegedly opened fire at a birthday party in the 600 block of Lafayette Street near Kunzler Meat Co. He was later identified through private surveillance video and photographs, Lancaster police Detective Eric McCrady testified at the hearing.

Connelly’s defense attorney, Richard Coble of Philadelphia, argued unsuccessfully that those alleged identifications were not enough evidence to send the case to county court.

Connelly is also charged with carrying a firearm without a license and two counts of firing into an occupied structure. Police found that a bullet hit a house on Laurel Street and a car on Lafayette Street.