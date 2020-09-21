Sean D. Williams, the Lancaster man who was stunned with a Taser by a city officer as he sat, unarmed, on a curb two years ago, leading to a lawsuit and police reform measures, has died, apparently of injuries from an assault in Philadelphia, according to his attorney and a family member.

Williams was 29.

Matthew B. Weisberg, a lawyer who was representing Williams in an excessive-force lawsuit, said in an email that he understood that Williams had been attacked and beaten, leading to a coma and that life support had been discontinued. He did not have further details.

Williams’ sister, Phaja Boyer, 31, said while the family is uncertain exactly happene, she understands that he was attacked and taken to Temple University Hospital last week.

Though Williams was associated with the Taser stunning, which was recorded on video and went viral, Boyer said her brother aspired be a rapper and dreamed of playing to a sold-out Clipper Magazine Stadium.

"My brother was a lyricist and a very good one. He started to do PCP after his best friend was murdered. He struggled with drugs but was never the type of person to steal from anyone," Boyer said. "He would give anything to anyone. He wasn’t materialistic. He lived his only daughter and tried to get clean for her."

Williams' friend was Brandon Seals, who was 22 when he was shot and killed July 13, 2011. The homicide is unsolved.

Williams was also protective of his four sisters and brothers, she said, but closest to his mother.

"He was the smartest person I have ever met. He was in the honor roll the whole way through school all he wanted to do was become a famous rapper and take care of his family he got mixed up with the wrong people after he lost his best friend and changed forever but he was loving and kind and giving."

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday to help with funeral costs, possible legal fees and to for savings for his 9-year-old daughter, Naoni.

After a video showing Williams being shocked on June 28, 2018, went viral, city leadership began evaluating its community and police relations. That led to a revamped use of force policy and a group has been working on improving police-community relations.

Officer Philip Bernot shocked Williams after he failed to follow directions from police who were responding to a disturbance on South Prince Street near West King Street. Williams, who was sitting unarmed on a curb, has said he was confused by conflicting commands being given by two officers.

The county prosecutor at the time, District Attorney Craig Stedman, criticized Bernot’s actions but the officer wasn't charged because he was following department policy in place at the time.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A week after he was shocked, Williams sued the city and Bernot, both as an officer and individually. Williams had claimed excessive force, that police failed to provide adequate medical care and that Williams, who is Black, had been racially profiled.

Last December, the parties agreed to drop Williams medical and racial profiling claims. And In February, U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin in Allentown dismissed his claim of excessive force against the city and Bernot in his capacity as a police officer.

That meant the case was only against Bernot individually; Williams was seeking more than $75,000 from the officer. The city is covering Bernot’s legal costs under its labor contract with police.

"We intend to move forward as to the lawsuit. We have the underlying alleged excessive force on video, which should suffice for the jury," Weisberg said Monday.

Williams case was originally scheduled for trial Feb. 10, but Williams failed to show because he'd been arrested after Lancaster police said they found him high on PCP, a hallucinogenic drug, on North Queen Street. He was charged with public drunkenness and pleaded guilty in June.

The city sought to have excessive force claim case dismissed, arguing Williams had failed to pursue his case by missing the trial start. However, Perkin allowed the case to go forward, but ruled if Williams won, he'd have to forfeit $10,000 of whatever he might be awarded.

For previous coverage