Sean D. Williams, the Lancaster man who was shocked with a Taser by a city officer as he sat, unarmed, on a curb two years ago, leading to a lawsuit and police reform measures, has died.

Williams was 29.

Matthew B. Weisberg, a lawyer who was representing Williams in an excessive-force lawsuit, confirmed Williams' death Monday morning. Weisberg, in an email, said he understood that Williams had been attacked and beaten, leading to a coma and that life support had been discontinued. He did not have further details.

However, Lt. William Hickey, Lancaster city police spokesman, said Monday the department was called Monday, Sept. 14, by a social worker with Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia looking for family contacts for Williams. The social worker told police that Williams had overdosed on drugs and was on a ventilator, Hickey said, but he did not know for how long.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said his office had not been contacted.

After a video showing Williams being shocked on June 28, 2018, went viral, city leadership began evaluating its community and police relations. That led to a revamped use of force policy and a group has been working on improving police-community relations.

Officer Philip Bernot shocked Williams after he failed to follow directions from police who were responding to a disturbance on South Prince Street near West King Street. Williams, who was sitting unarmed on a curb, has said he was confused by conflicting commands being given by two officers.

The county prosecutor at the time, District Attorney Craig Stedman, criticized Bernot’s actions but the officer wasn't charged because he was following department policy in place at the time.

A week after he was shocked, Williams sued the city and Bernot, both as an officer and individually. Williams had claimed excessive force, that police failed to provide adequate medical care and that Williams, who is Black, had been racially profiled.

Last December, the parties agreed to drop Williams medical and racial profiling claims. And In February, U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin in Allentown dismissed his claim of excessive force against the city and Bernot in his capacity as a police officer.

That meant the case was only against Bernot individually; Williams was seeking more than $75,000 from the officer. The city is covering Bernot’s legal costs under its labor contract with police.

"We intend to move forward as to the lawsuit. We have the underlying alleged excessive force on video, which should suffice for the jury," Weisberg said Monday.

Williams case was originally scheduled for trial Feb. 10, but Williams failed to show because he'd been arrested after Lancaster police said they found him high on PCP, a hallucinogenic drug, on North Queen Street. He was charged with public drunkenness and pleaded guilty in June.

The city sought to have excessive force claim case dismissed, arguing Williams had failed to pursue his case by missing the trial start. However, Perkin allowed the case to go forward, but ruled if Williams won, he'd have to forfeit $10,000 of whatever he might be awarded.

