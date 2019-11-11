A Lancaster city man who ran a multimillion-dollar drug ring in the late 1990s — and who earlier was a Drug Enforcement Administration informant — is at it again, according to law enforcement.

Jordan Luis Morales, 55, of Glenwood Avenue, was arrested in October after investigators found cocaine totaling about 13/4 pounds, heroin, dealing supplies, cash and three handguns during searches of his home, storage units and vehicles, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Prosecutors announced his arrest Friday, saying they delayed releasing information to protect the investigation.

The office said Morales is the top of a drug-trafficking enterprise, but the investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible.

Messages left Sunday and Monday for Morales' attorney weren't immediately returned.

Investigators said Jordan used connections in Philadelphia, New York and Puerto Rico to distribute drugs here.

He is charged with 11 crimes, including seven related to drug dealing — five of which are felonies — two weapons charges and two stolen property charges.

According to court records and LNP archives, Morales was prosecuted under the state’s Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization statute for being the kingpin of a multimillion drug ring. He and eight other people, including his father, where charged.

Morales pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the RICO statute and drug offenses in the early 2000s and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

At the time of his arrest in that case, then-state Attorney General Mike Fisher said Morales had been a DEA informant and wore a body wire to record conversations with suspected drug dealers during the investigation of more than 40 cases from 1995 to 1997.

He's being held at Lancaster County Prison on a state parole detainer and is not eligible for bail until it's resolved.

