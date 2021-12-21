A Lancaster man will spend 5 1/2 to 11 years in prison after being convicted of illegally having a loaded gun, three extended magazines and a laser attachment, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Taylor McCoy Wike III, 30, was found guilty by a jury in September. Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced him on Dec. 16.

Wike, who was prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, was pulled over by police in January 2021 for driving with a "dead plate," according to the district attorney's office.

The GMC Yukon Wike was driving had a license plate that belonged to a Ford, the district attorney's office said. A tow truck driver alerted officers about a 9mm handgun found in the vehicle, which led to Wike's arrest.

The gun "had three extended magazines and a laser pointer," Sponaugle said at Wike's sentencing, adding that the gun "This wasn't for self-defense; this was for something else."

Wike apologized to his family and Sponaugle during the court proceeding, the district attorney's office said.