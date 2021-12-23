A Lancaster man who skipped his trial in 2014 and was found in January in the Dominican Republic pleaded guilty to rape of a child and two dozen other sexual offenses, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday.

Oneximo Mendez, 50, pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl over several years, the district attorney's office said. Charges were originally filed in 2011, but he never showed up to his trial in September 2014.

Judge Thomas Sponaugle ordered Mendez to serve 12 1/2 to 25 years in prison.

Police learned of the sex crimes when the 12-year-old gave birth to Mendez's child, according to the district attorney's office. The assaults happened over a period of several years at Mendez's house in the 500 block of Green Street and various other places.

Mendez was arrested in the Dominican Republic by U.S. Marshals after local police asked for help tracking him down. He was extradited back to Lancaster County in January 2021.