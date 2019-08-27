A Lancaster man was drunk when he went outside with a gun to check on a disturbance he heard, according to Lancaster city police.

Christopher Shaw, 33, was charged with having a firearm not to be carried without a license and a summary offense of public drunkenness and similar misconduct, after having a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun concealed in his waistband and not having a concealed carry permit, police said.

Shaw was stopped in the 400 block of Poplar Street around 9:44 p.m. Monday, after police received a call of a man walking down the street carrying “some type of rifle,” police said.

Shaw told police that he heard “some type of disturbance and was checking it out,” police said.

A bulge in Shaw’s waistband, that looked like a concealed weapon, tipped police off to the .45, and police said that while talking with Shaw, they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

Shaw is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $5,000 bail.

