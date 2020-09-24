A 28-year-old man is wanted by Lancaster City Bureau of Police in connection with a shooting on Lafayette Street in Lancaster city Monday afternoon.

Marquice Gatewood shot at a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a maroon Honda Civic sedan at around 1 p.m. Monday along the 500 block of Lafayette Street, according to a police press release. Gatewood was on foot.

Gatewood fired several shots at the vehicle, striking the bumper, hood and front windshield of the man’s car, police said. Police have not indicated if there were any injuries.

The man put the vehicle into reverse and hit a parked car on New Dorwart Street, police said. The man then got out of the car and ran from the area.

Gatewood was also last seen running from the area through backyards, police said.

Investigating officers found spent shell casings in the area where the shooting took place, along with the vehicle that was struck by gunfire, police said.

After an investigation, the department filed a criminal complaint against Gatewood on Tuesday for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

A warrant has been issued for Gatewood.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police station at 717-735-3344 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.