A Lancaster man is wanted for fatally shooting a Millersville man and shooting and injuring a woman on Manor Street late Tuesday night in Lancaster city, according to police.

Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Lancaster, is charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide and two firearms-related felonies for the double-shooting.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m., Oct. 27, in the 500 block of Manor Street.

The man who police say Sanchez killed was identified by police as Terrell Woodrow Coley, 36. Police said Coley was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Lancaster General Hospital.

A 24-year-old Lancaster city woman was also shot in the leg, police said. She is expected to survive.

Police said that the shooting was not random.

At least one camera attached to a street light is in the 500 block of Manor Street, near the scene of a fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can also be submitted at lancasterpolice.com or by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

