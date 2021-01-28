A Lancaster man who was wanted for a fatal October 2020 shooting was arrested in Kentucky after leading Kentucky State Police police on a vehicle chase, according to Lancaster city police.

Isaac Sanchez, 35, is charged in Lancaster County with criminal homicide, attempted homicide and two firearms-related felonies for a double shooting in the 500 block of Manor Street on Oct. 27, 2020.

Terrell Woodrow Coley, 36, of Millersville died in the shooting. A 24-year-old Lancaster city woman was also shot in the leg, but police said at the time, she was expected to recover.

Police previously said they don't believe it was a random shooting, but have not provided a Sanchez's motive for the killing.

Sanchez is in Hardin County Detention Center on $100,000 bail, police said. The Lancaster County District attorney's office is working on his extradition with Hardin County officials.

For more Lancaster County news: