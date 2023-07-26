An arrest warrant was issued last week for a Lancaster man after an investigation of a home robbery in Lancaster Township on July 15 that involved holding three people at gunpoint.

Tyhede Charles Griffin, 22, was charged July 20 with 11 counts related to robbery, burglary and conspiracy, as well as unlawful restraint and taking.

On July 17, Manheim Township police responded to an apartment on the 1600 block of Judie Lane, where one of the victims gave officers an account of what had happened two days prior, police said.

According to the victim, police said, three masked men entered the residence on July 15 while the three victims were asleep in a bedroom. Awakened by a light being turned on, one victim saw the intruders. One of the masked men pulled a different victim off the bed and put a firearm to their head. After the suspects found a small safe in the room, they took it and fled.

The safe contained about $3,000 in cash, a pendant necklace containing cremation remains and personal documentation of the three victims, police said.

Video surveillance shows a white Buick — registered to someone who knows Griffin — in the parking lot, police said. Comparing the video image to photographs of Griffin, he appears to be in the front passenger seat of the car.

Police said they were able to develop two latent fingerprints and one partial palm print from the exterior window and identified them as Griffin’s.

Griffin’s whereabouts were unknown as of Wednesday night. Anyone with information about Griffin or this incident is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.