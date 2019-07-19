A 21-year-old Lancaster man turned himself in for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old who was sleeping, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Kenny Ismael Williams Padilla-Pineda arrived at the police station around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, and said that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl while she was sleeping in his bed, police said.

The victim fell asleep in Padilla-Pineda's bed fully clothed and woke up wearing only her underwear, police said.

Padilla-Pineda was charged with rape of an unconscious victim, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent of others, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

He is Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $400,000 bail.

