A Lancaster man was arrested and charged more than a month after robbing a man in the city at knife-point on September 25, according to Lancaster city police.

Lamel Tyrone Yelverton, 20, turned himself in at the Lancaster Bureau of Police on Thursday, November 14, one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest, spawning from the September robbery where Yelverton and two women sprayed a man with pepper-spray and threatened him with a knife outside his apartment in the 400 block of South Prince Street, police said.

According to police, two women – Breania Ansman, 19, homeless, and Calliope Davido, 21, of Lancaster city – followed a man on his way back to his apartment around 9:54 p.m. and when he reached his apartment, Yelverton had joined the women and the trio tried to go inside the man's house.

When the man refused, police said Ansman, Davido and Yelverton, who showed a knife, demanded money from the man in front of his apartment, and when he refused again, one of the women sprayed him with pepper spray and someone took the man's keys.

The three left in the man's 2007 Ford Edge, according to police, which was found the next day.

Ansman and Davido were arrested the next day when they were entering a residence in the 300 block of Beaver Street, after police identified them through surveillance video.

Yelverton's photo was shared from the surveillance video and police issued a warrant for his arrest on November 13.

He is charged with felony counts of robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft and criminal conspiracy to robbery, aggravated assault and burglary. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and conspiracy to simple assault, according to police.

Three years ago, Yelverton was involved in another robbery, where police said he was the lookout man for Temar Boggs, who robbed a city grocery store at gunpoint in August of 2016, LancasterOnline reported.

He was originally charged as an adult in the case, but since Yelverton was 17 at the time, a judge granted a motion for his case to be taken to juvenile court, according to Brett Hambright, spokesperson for the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Hambright said that in that judge's opinion, Yelverton was less culpable than Boggs for the robbery and that he is amenable to treatment, supervision and rehabilitation.

For the recent robbery however, Yelverton is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

Ansman was transferred to York County Prison earlier this month and her bail is set at $250,000. Davido is free after posting bail in October after it was reduced to $50,000, according to court documents.

