A Lancaster was charged with arson after he attempted to start a fire in his West Lemon Street apartment on July 3, according to Lancaster city police.

Jimmy Omar Green, 35, is charged with arson and risking catastrophe -- both felonies -- after police say he tried to cause the fire by using candles and stove-top burners.

Lancaster firefighters were called to 345 West Lemon Street around 8 p.m. for a report of a gas leak, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Responding firefighters said they could smell a strong odor of natural gas coming from Green's apartment, which was locked.

Inside, firefighters found two candles burning and four stove-top gas burners turned on with no flame, according to the affidavit. All the windows were shut.

Firefighters said that it could have caused an explosion, according to the affidavit.

Green admitted to trying to start a fire by turning the gas burners on, sealing all the windows closed and lighting the candles, police said.

At least three other people who lived in apartments were put in danger, according to the affidavit.

Green is in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail, according to court documents. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 21 in front of District Judge Bruce Roth.

