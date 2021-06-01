A Lancaster man ripped a woman's phone away when she tried calling 911 as he was assaulting her, according to Lancaster city police.

Ralphael Saleem Jackson, 33, was charged with two counts of simple assault, stalking and intimidating a witness.

Jackson took the woman’s phone away as she was on the line with a 911 dispatcher after he had grabbed her by her ribs, lifting her off of her feet, when she attempted to leave his residence in the 300 block of South Broad Street following an argument at 6:14 a.m. on May 27, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Jackson’s actions re-injured the area where he had previously struck the woman during an April 23 incident at a residence in the 100 block of East Lemon Street at around 12:30 a.m., police said. That incident resulted in Jackson fracturing the woman's ribs and bruising her lung tissue, she told investigators.

The woman was also found with a handprint-shaped bruise on her arm that appeared to be at least a day old, according to the affidavit.

Jackson was arrested at the scene for possession of a small amount of marijuana and charged accordingly, police said.

Jackson is free on $75,000 unsecured bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on June 10.