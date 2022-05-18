A Lancaster man has been charged with numerous felony offenses after attempting to take lewd pictures of a toddler and taking videos of himself exposing himself in front of her last year, according to city police.

Malquan Dee Craig, 23, exposed himself in front of and took numerous lewd pictures of the 3-year-old girl in several locations across Lancaster city in May 2021, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Craig also took several videos where he exposed and gratified himself as the girl was sleeping and playing, police said.

In one incident on May 30, 2021, Craig attempted to take lewd photographs of the girl as she slept in the back seat of a vehicle in the 600 block of East Chestnut Street by pulling on her waistband, according to the affidavit.

On another occasion, Craig took inappropriate pictures and videos of himself gratifying himself as the girl was playing in the 600 block of East Orange Street and inside an apartment in the 200 block of East Clay Street. The girl’s mother was in the shower at the time the pictures were taken, she told police.

Investigators began looking into Craig last month after the mother of the now-4-year-old girl, who has a 1-year-old child with Craig, discovered the images on his phone after she believed him to have been cheating on her, police said. Craig has been incarcerated at York County Prison since January 2022.

Police charged Craig with two counts of attempted photographing of a computer sex act, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility – all felony offenses – as well as misdemeanor counts of open lewdness and indecent exposure.

An attorney was not listed for Craig in court documents.

Judge Andrew LeFever set Craig’s bail at $75,000 during a preliminary arraignment Tuesday morning, court records show. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

Court documents show Craig is currently awaiting trial on numerous misdemeanor charges in Lancaster, Montgomery and York counties, including fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.