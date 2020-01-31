A Lancaster city man accused of shooting another man six times on North Queen Street in October has been held for court.

According to testimony at Tyree Rocha's preliminary hearing Friday, January 31, by Lancaster city Detective Eric McCrady, Rocha, shot the man when he went to see his girlfriend, who had called him because she had been having trouble with another female.

Police earlier said Rocha is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the females and the man he shot was her current boyfriend.

McCrady testified the man, then 36, identified Rocha as the man who shot him after he arrived near North Queen and Ross Streets about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10. The man told McCrady what happened after surgery at Lancaster General Hospital.

While six bullets hit the man in the torso and legs, a seventh bullet went into a nearby house, nearly striking an occupant, McCrady said.

McCrady was arrested Oct. 23 in Philadelphia. He is charged with attempted homicide, reckless endangerment weapons charges and related offenses.