A Lancaster man was sentenced to up to nine years in prison Wednesday after he decided to plead guilty in the middle of his trial, according to the district attorney's office.

Kenny Padilla-Pineda, 22, who was charged in July 2019 with rape of an unconscious victim, pleaded guilty after two days of testimony in front of a jury.

After Padilla-Pineda waived a presentence investigation, Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced Padilla-Pineda to four and a half to nine year in prison.

Police say Padilla-Pineda called 9-1-1 in July after assaulting the woman and admitted, "I did something bad." He later turned himself into police.

He's been in Lancaster County Prison ever since after failing to post $400,000 bail.