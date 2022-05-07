A Lancaster man was sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty last week to stabbing a person in a city neighborhood in 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 43-year-old Anton Callaham to seven and a half years to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault Tuesday, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Callaham had been charged with that offense and criminal attempted homicide after stabbing a 38-year-old Manheim Township man in the 100 block of Liberty Street shortly after 5 a.m. on April 24, 2020, according to the news release.

City police had been dispatched to the 900 block of Lititz Avenue at 5:14 a.m. that day for a report of a stabbing. A resident in the area told police a man with multiple stab wounds and cuts to his torso had knocked on their door yelling for help.

Investigators identified Callaham after canvassing the area and reviewing video footage from nearby residences. He was arrested the following day.

The wounded man identified Callaham, known to him as “Vegas,’ in a photo lineup, the DA’s office said. Callaham had a phone number registered to him with a Las Vegas area code.

Callaham has been held in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail since his arrest in 2020, court records show.

Attempts to reach Callaham’s attorney, John McMahon, were not immediately successful.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office did not immediately respond to a message asking for additional information about Callaham’s sentencing.