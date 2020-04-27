A Lancaster man recently sentenced for violating his probation by way of illegal gun possession is still nowhere to be found.

William Berke III, 32, failed to show up to his trial for possessing a .357 revolver and obscuring the mark of identification on the gun in January. He was a no-show for his conviction later that month.

The same went for his sentencing on April 22, in which Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced Berke to 4½ to 10 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

A warrant for his arrest is outstanding.

Previously, Berke was on probation after a burglary conviction in 2012.