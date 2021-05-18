A Lancaster man slammed two children against a bed and grabbed their mother during a domestic disturbance in Manor Township that ended with a knife being wrestled from his hands, according to Manor Township police.

Roberto Carlos Cruz Aviles, 44, was charged with six counts of simple assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.

Cruz Aviles grabbed the 34-year-old woman by a towel wrapped around her body and pinched her, then slammed the two juvenile children onto a bed, grabbing one of them by the throat and the other by the arms in the process, during an altercation in a residence in the 200 block of Talon Drive at 2:17 a.m. on April 25, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Cruz Aviles then kicked in a door after the woman and children then fled into another room in an attempt to lock him out.

Cruz Aviles then wielded a kitchen knife over his head with the blade pointed downward when the woman’s family and friends, who were called to the residence before 911, attempted to remove him, police said.

Witnesses told investigators they believed Cruz Aviles was going to stab someone with the knife, according to a police news release.

Three people were able to wrestle the knife away from Cruz Aviles, though one of them sustained a minor laceration to their finger during the scuffle, police said. Cruz Aviles then left the residence with the woman’s key before police could arrive.

The woman sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to the affidavit. Neither child appeared to be injured.

Attempts to reach Cruz Aviles’ attorney, Julia Alexa Rogers, were not immediately successful.

Cruz Aviles was confined to Lancaster County Prison on May 4 after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on May 27.