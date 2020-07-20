Police are searching for a Lancaster city man who they allege threw a 2-year-old child onto the shoulder of Route 30 West following a domestic dispute.

Tyree Berry, 34, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and terroristic threats. He remains a wanted person.

Manheim Township police said while traveling on Route 30 West Sunday, Berry repeatedly told the child's mother he would kill her, causing her to park and flag down motorists for help.

Berry then attempted to grab the child from the back seat and bit the mother's finger when she tried to stop him, police said. Berry eventually removed the child and threw him onto the highway's shoulder, police said.

After Berry fled police, an arrest warrant was issued, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Any person with knowledge of Berry's whereabouts should contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip online.