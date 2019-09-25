A Lancaster man live-streamed a video of himself with a gun, leading to a short standoff with police last Thursday, Lancaster city police said.

Charles L. Olivencia, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm prohibited after he was arrested on two different warrants when police tracked him down following threats to family members, police say. Olivencia is not allowed to possess or own firearms because of prior convictions.

Police say they received information on Olivencia after he made threats to kill family members in the Poconos region over social media.

Police found Olivencia had two active bench warrants and his last known location was in the city, in the 800 block of Prangley Avenue.

When police arrived, Shaylyn Rodriguez, 29, wouldn't let them into the house and told police that Olivencia was not inside.

Olivencia was "posting live video of himself holding a handgun and stating that the police had the house surrounded," police said.

State police, who were with the family in northeastern Pennsylvania, said family members saw the live video on social media.

After a short standoff, Olivencia exited the home and surrendered, police said.

After executing a search warrant on the house, a .22 caliber revolver was found in the house.

Olivencia was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then taken to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail.

Rodriguez was issued a summons for hindering apprehension.