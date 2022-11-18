A Lancaster man is facing charges after police say he texted a man in August thinking he was arranging to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Police charged Justin Robert Williams, 34, on Nov. 16 with statutory sexual assault, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors.

West Earl Township Police Department received a complaint on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from an unnamed man who poses as a 14-year-old girl online to catch predators, according to criminal complaint. Although the criminal complaint doesn’t name the man, Justin Perry — known on YouTube and social media as Mr. 17540 for his Leola ZIP code — posted a video on YouTube as he confronted Williams at the proposed meeting place at the Sonic in the 4000 block of Oregon Pike in Brownstown.

Williams consented to police performing a forensic analysis of his phone, during which officers found he had sent inappropriate images and videos of himself that included nudity to the person he thought was a young girl, according to the criminal complaint. During an interview with officers on Aug. 30, Williams admitted to sending the inappropriate images and video.

Williams turned himself into police the day that police filed charges.

District Judge Jonathan Heisse arraigned Williams and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. on Nov. 30. Williams is currently free on $75,000 unsecured bail.