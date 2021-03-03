A Lancaster man has surrendered to authorities after being wanted for nearly three months in connection to a violent domestic altercation, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Mikaail Fahim Cotton, 18, surrendered himself at the Manheim Township police station on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, two counts of theft of a firearm, vehicle theft, simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection to a domestic altercation on Nov. 2, according to a police news release.

Cotton had grabbed a woman and threw her down on a bed and then began choking her while he was on top of her at a residence in the 1400 block of East King Street, police said.

Cotton struck the woman multiple times in the head and face, bit her, grabbed her and threw her around, police said.

The woman was able to momentarily break free from Cotton and attempted to flee the residence, but Cotton pulled her back inside, police said. When the woman attempted to break free from him again, Cotton pulled her to the ground.

The woman eventually broke free from Cotton again, and was able to seek help from a family member who pointed a firearm at Cotton, police said. Cotton then took two firearms belonging to the woman and fled the scene in her vehicle, valued at $5,300.

Cotton was arraigned before Judge Andrew T. LeFever and was confined to Lancaster County Prison to await a preliminary hearing after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail, police said.