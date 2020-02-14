Around 11:10 p.m. Sunday — the night before the start of the civil trial in his excessive force lawsuit against a Lancaster city police officer who shocked him with a Taser in 2018 — Sean Williams was found intoxicated and walking in the middle of North Queen Street, according to police.

Williams, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with public drunkenness.

According to a filing explaining why he wasn't in Philadephia federal court, his attorneys said Williams was also hospitalized Monday and tested positive for PCP, a hallucinogenic drug. He also told his attorneys he had migraines and nausea.

Williams planned to begin a drug abuse treatment program, his attorneys told Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin in Thursday's filing.

In an email Friday, Brian Mildenberg, one of Williams' attorneys, said a hearing will be held on the city's request to dismiss the case because Williams wasn't in court.

"We believe that dismissing his case would not be called for,” Mildenberg said. “Despite any allegations against Sean, none of that relates to being deserved to be tased while sitting on the curb and following police directions, and we are hopeful for Sean to have his day in court.”

Mildenberg also asked that "people not to jump to conclusions and to be aware that Sean is trying his best to make positive progress in his life and is seeking treatment."

In his federal suit, Williams is seeking more than $75,000 from Officer Philip Bernot for the June 28, 2018, incident.

Williams was sitting, unarmed, on a curb when he was shocked. He's said he was responding to conflicting commands from officers.

Video of the incident went viral and led to the city revamping its use-of-force policy.

Williams initially sued the city and Bernot, both in his capacity as a police officer and individually, for excessive force, failing to provide adequate medical care and racial profiling: Williams is black.

However, the racial profiling and failure to help claims were dropped and Perkin dismissed the excessive-force claim against the city and Bernot in his professional capacity.

That means the case is only against Bernot as a private individual. The city is covering his legal costs under its labor contract with police.