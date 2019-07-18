Long Island Rail Road

A Lancaster man was struck and killed by a train near a Southhampton train station early Sunday morning, according to the Southampton Press' website, 27east.com

Michael Murphy Tymon, 34, was struck by the train around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority told the Southampton Press. MTA said no crimes were involved. 

It was a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) non-passenger train that was Montauk-bound, the newspaper said. 

Southampton is a town in Long Island. 

Tymon was an illustrator, sculptor and a painter, who did the stairwell mural at Tellus360, according to his obituary

He played varsity basketball at Lancaster Catholic High School before moving to Vermont and returned to Lancaster to live with his brother, the obituary says. 