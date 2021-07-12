A wanted Lancaster man struck a cop in the face while attempting to avoid arrest Saturday, according to Manheim Township police.

Rashawn Maliek Melendez, 28, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.

Melendez, who has multiple outstanding warrants related to charges of receiving stolen property in East Hempfield Township and for terroristic threats through State Probation and Parole, was spotted at a Burger King on Millersville Pike at 12:40 p.m. on July 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Officers arrived to find Melendez sitting on a bench in Lancaster Township Community Park at 1201 Millersville Pike.

Melendez began gathering his belongings and walking away when officers approached, then pulled away from officers after being told to stop, police said. Melendez than began running toward the nearby Manor House Apartments.

A foot chase ensured, during which Melendez struck an officer across the face with his elbow after the officer had grabbed ahold of his torso, according to the affidavit.

Melendez eventually tripped and fell in the back lawn of an apartment building the 1400 block of Atkins Avenue, police said. Melendez then complied with officers’ commands to stop and laid on the ground.

Melendez was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $30,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle on July 21.

Melendez was also given a $5,000 bail for the charge of receiving stolen property and will face a preliminary hearing on July 19 before Judge Brian Chudzik on that charge.

Melendez has previously pleaded guilty to numerous charges since 2021, including three counts of theft from a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit theft from a motor vehicle, three counts of corruption of minors and receiving stolen property in 2013, to which he was sentenced to six to 23 months of confinement and three years of probation, according to court records. He has more recently pleaded guilty to simple assault and terroristic threats in 2018, to which he was sentenced to one to two years of confinement and three years of probation.