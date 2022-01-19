A Lancaster man who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train last week died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Stephen Gomez, 25, underwent an external examination Monday which determined the cause of his death. His manner of death has not yet been determined, Diamantoni said.

Gomez was struck by a train near the New Holland Avenue overpass in Lancaster city around 2 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to previous reporting.

Amtrak police have not responded to multiple requests for additional information.